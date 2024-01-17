Sayyadmanesh may join Fortuna Sittard on loan [Report]
Tasnim – HULL, Iranian winger Allahyar Sayyadmanesh will likely join Eredivisie side Fortuna Sittard on loan.
It is believed he could be heading there on loan as part of a swap deal with Fortuna Sittard goalkeeper Ivor Pandur.
Hull City coach Liam Rosenior revealed last week that forward Sayyadmanesh is close to a loan exit, adding, “We’re looking to do some work in his position in the transfer window.”
Owner Acun Ilicali has backed Rosenior with funds to strengthen his squad in a bid to give City a final push in the final knockings of the Championship season.