Evirmagaci.org – DUBAI, Shabab Al Ahli secures a definitive 3-0 victory over rivals Al Wasl amid high stakes and intense rivalry.

The electric atmosphere at the Al Rashid Stadium lit up the night of December 17, 2024, as the longstanding rivalry between Shabab Al Ahli and Al Wasl reached new heights.

Shabab Al Ahli quickly established their rhythm on the pitch. The first breakthrough came from Israeli striker Munas Dabbur, who slotted the ball home expertly at the 13-minute mark. A brilliant assist from Bogdan Planić set Dabbur up perfectly, sending the home fans roaring with delight.

Shabab Al Ahli continued to press their advantage. Just before half-time, Brazilian Guilherme doubled their lead with another fine effort at the 39th minute, showcasing the chemistry among the squad and demonstrating why they were deemed favorites coming off their Super Cup win.

Just when it appeared Al Wasl might be edging closer to scoring, Shabab Al Ahli put the game to bed late when Iranian Saeed Ezatolahi served the final blow, scoring the third goal deep in injury time at the 90+4 minute mark: 3-0 for Shabab Al Ahli.