PGPL: Tractor beat Malavan, 10-man Persepolis lose to Sepahan [VIDEO]

Tehran Times – TEHRAN, Tractor football team defeated Malavan in their away match to remain top of the 2024/25 Iran’s Persian Gulf Professional League (PGPL) on Monday.

Amirhossein Hosseinzadeh and Mehdi Hashemnejad were on target for Tractor in the match held at the Sirous Ghayeghran Stadium.

Earlier in the day, Sepahan defeated Persepolis 2-1 in Isfahan’s Naghsh-e Jahan Stadium.

Mohammadamin Hazbavi gave the hosts the lead in the 16th minute with a header and Mohammad Khodabandelou leveled the score with a long-range shot in the 25th minute.

Persepolis defender Giorgi Gvelesiani was shown a red card in the 38th minute after VAR review.

Mehdi Limoochi scored the winner for Sepahan in the 71st minute.

In Tehran, Esteghal were held to a goalless draw against Gol Gohar at the Shahr-e Qods Stadium.

Tractor lead the table with 28 points, one points above Sepahan. Persepolis remained third with 23 points.