December 17, 2024

Ghayedi scores stunner as Kalba holds Dibba Al Hisn to 2-2 draw [VIDEO]

Mir Farhad Ali Khan December 17, 2024
Sharjah24.ae – KALBA, Kalba secured a late 2-2 draw against Dibba Al Hisn at Saqr bin Mohammed Al Qasimi Stadium in the tenth round of the ADNOC Professional League.

Dibba took the lead with a goal from Tunisian Haitham Al-Juwaini in the 14th minute, but Kalba equalised through Mehdi Ghayedi in the 57th minute. Dibba regained the lead with a goal from Midana Begna in the 74th minute. However, Kalba leveled the score in the 98th minute with a goal from Saman Ghoddos.

The draw left Dibba Al Hisn with 6 points in 12th place, while Kalba earned 14 points, moving up to seventh place.

