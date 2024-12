Tasnim – TEHRAN, The Football Federation Islamic Republic of Iran’s (FFIRI) elective General Assembly will be held on March 1.

In the last elective General Assembly, which was held on August 2022, Mehdi Taj was elected as new head of the federation.

He replaced Shahaboddin Azizi Khadem, who was removed from the presidency of the football federation in February.

Taj, so far, is the only candidate for the post.