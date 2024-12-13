Shabab Al Ahli’s Azmoun and Ezatolahi crowned Emaar Super Cup champions [VIDEO]

uaeproleague.ae – DUBAI, Shabab Al Ahli reaffirmed their status as UAE football giants, securing their second consecutive Emaar Super Cup title and a record seventh overall after defeating Al Wasl 4-1 on penalties at Al Maktoum Stadium on Friday.

Nicolas Gimenez and Caio Canedo missed two penalties for Al Wasl, while Sardar Azmoum, Yahya AlGhassani, Luka Milivojevic, and Kauan Santos scored for Shabab Al Ahli to secure the trophy for the Dubai-based side.

Al Wasl should have found the breakthrough after 18 minutes when Siaka Sidibe sent a pinpoint cross to the penalty area, where Soufiane Bouftini met with a diving header, but the referee pointed to a foul on the Moroccan defender.

Against the run of play, Shabab Al Ahli broke the deadlock through a well-executed counterattack.

Sardar Azmoum pounced on a misjudgment from Al Wasl’s defense as he played an excellent through pass to Guilherme Da Silva, who slotted the ball into the back of the net in the stoppage time of the first half.

Shabab Al Ahli wasted no time in the second half and cemented their lead when Luka Milivojevic timed his run perfectly and headed in Cartabia’s pinpoint cross in the 53rd minute.

Milivojevic became the first Serbian player to score in the Super Cup.

Two minutes before the hour-mark, Al Wasl reduced the margin when Fabio De Lima’s cross was perfectly placed for Nicolas Gimenez as he flicked an audacious backheeled finish into the back of the net.

It was Al Wasl’s first goal in the history of the Super Cup.

Al Wasl was awarded a penalty spot in the dying moment and Fabio De Lima managed to successfully convert from the spot-kick to restore the parity for Al Wasl.

The two teams will have another meeting at Rashid Stadium on Tuesday in matchweek ten of the ADNOC Pro League.