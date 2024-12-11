PGPL: Persepolis battle back to defeat Malavan [VIDEO]

Tehran Times – BANDAR-E-ANZALI, Persepolis football team came from a goal down behind to beat Malavan 2-1 in the 2024/25 Iran’s Persian Gulf Professional League (PGPL) on Wednesday.

Ghaem Eslamikhah found the back of Persepolis’s net just before the hour mark and Soroush Rafiei equalized the match in the 64th minute. Farshad Faraji scored the winner with a header in the 74th minute, in Bandar Anzali’s Takhti Stadium.

Yesterday, Esteghlal Khuzestan and Zob Ahan played out a goalless draw in a match held in Ahvaz’s Ghadir Stadium.

Chadormalu and Aluminum also shared the spoils in a 1-1 draw in Yazd’s Nasiri Stadium.

Chadormalu could have jumped to fourth with a win but remained in sixth place with 18 points, seven points adrift of leader Tractor.

Persepolis remains third with 23 points, two points behind leaders Tractor, while Sepahan are second with 24 points.