Iranian contingent on target for Ittihad Kalba in crucial ADNOC Pro League clash [VIDEO]

Persianfootball.com – KALBA, Kalba hosted Al Ain in the rescheduled match from Round 3 of the ADNOC Pro League in an action packed goalfest of a match that ended in a draw.

Al Ain came into the match with high spirits following their spectacular 4-0 victory against Baniyas in Round 9 and have another game in hand against Shabab Al Ahli.

Hosts Ittihad Kalba opened up the scoring in the first half through Mehdi Ghayedi (24′).

After the start of the second half, goals began to rain in. A second for Kalba through Shariar Moghanlou (54′) was followed by the home sides Rejan alivoda receiving his marching orders (64′).

A second half subsitute for Kalba saw Saman Ghoddos score a third (76′).

Then a late rush from the visiting side saw them level the game through three unanswered goals from Kodjo Laba (79′), Mateo Sanabria (83′ and 90’+5).

The two teams have played each other 18 times in the professional period. Al Ain has won 11 matches, Kalba has three, and five have resulted in draws.