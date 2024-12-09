Mohebi helps Rostov beat Krylia Sovetov [VIDEO]

(No Ratings Yet)

Tasnim – ROSTOV-ON-DON, Rostov football team defeated Krylia Sovetov 3-1 in the 2024-25 Russian Premier League on Saturday.

Ivan Oleynikov was on target for the visiting team in the 32nd minute but Dominik Oroz scored an own goal in the 37th minute at the Rostov Arena.

Mohammad Mohebi made the scoreboard 2-1 five minutes into the second half and Maksim Ospienko scored Rostov’s third goal from the penalty spot in the 72nd minute.

With nine minutes remaining, Oroz was shown a straight red card.

Rostov moved to seventh place with 26 points, 13 points behind leader Zenit.