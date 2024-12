Tasnim – HAIKOU, Iran U-20 football team arrived in Haikou to play two friendly matches with the China U-21 football team.

The first match will be held on December 11 and the two teams will again lock horns three days later.

Iran prepares for the 2025 AFC U-20 Asian Cup, which will take place from February 12 to March 1, 2025.

Hossein Abdi’s boys are drawn in Group C along with Uzbekistan, Indonesia and Yemen.