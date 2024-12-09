Nourollahi scores in Al Wahda win over Al Urooba [VIDEO]

(No Ratings Yet)

Tasnim – DUBAI, Al Wahda football team defeated Al Urooba 3-0 in the 2024-25 UAE Pro League on Saturday.

In the match held at the Nahyan Stadium, Omar Khribin opened the scoring for the host in the 34th minute.

Iran international midfielder Ahmad Nourollahi made it 2-0 four minutes later and Brahiam Diarra scored the third goal with eight minutes remaining.

Al Wahda moved up to third place with 18 points, three points behind leader Sharjah.

Al Urooba remained bottom of the table with three points out of nine matches.