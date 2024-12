(No Ratings Yet)

Tasnim – KALBA, Ittihad Kalba and Al Jazira football teams shared the spoils in a 1-1 draw in the 2024-25 UAE Pro League on Saturday.

Mehdi Ghaedi scored in the 17th minute at the Ittihad Kalba Stadium and Nabil Fekir leveled the score from the penalty spot in the stoppage time.

Kalba remained in seventh place with 12 points, nine points behind leader Sharjah.

Al Jazira also is fourth with 17 points.