Taremi’s transfer to Inter not successful as expected

TT – TEHRAN – Mehdi Taremi’s move to Inter Milan hasn’t been as successful as some expected due to a few factors.

Taremi, 31, signed a contract with the Nerazzurri until 2027 after parting ways with Porto.

Serie A is known for its tactical complexity and physicality, which can be a challenge for players coming from different leagues. Taremi has struggled to adapt to the pace and intensity of the Italian league.

He hasn’t been a regular starter for Inter, often coming on as a substitute. This lack of consistent playing time has hindered his ability to build momentum and rhythm.

Inter has a strong attacking lineup with players like Lautaro Martinez and Romelu Lukaku. This competition for playing time has made it difficult for Taremi to establish himself as a key player.

Taremi has had some minor injury issues since joining Inter, which have further disrupted his progress.

It’s worth noting that it’s still early in Taremi’s Inter career, and he has the potential to improve and make a significant impact. However, he will need to overcome these initial challenges to reach the level of performance that was expected of him.