ACL 2: Azmoun stars as Shabab Al Ahli qualify for last 16 [VIDEO]

Dubaieye103.8.com – DUBAI, Sardar Azmoun scored two goals in two minutes to lead UAE’s Shabab Al Ahli to a 3-2 win over Uzbekistan’s Nasaf in Dubai on Wednesday to claim top spot in Group D of the AFC Champions League Two.

The win means the UAE side are into the draw for the last 16 as Group D winners.

Azmoun’s double came in the 32nd and 34th minutes after Nasaf’s Akmal Mosgovoy had struck in the 30th minute to cancel out Mateusao’s 23rd minute opener. Zoran Marusic was also on target for the visitors on the stroke of half-time in a goal-filled first period.

The win moves Shabab Al Ahli onto 13 points from their six games and confirms Paulo Sousa’s side as winners of the group while Nasaf finish bottom of the standings on four points and are eliminated.

