FC Istiklol (TJK) 0-2 Foolad Mobarakeh Sepahan SC (IRN) [VIDEO]

AFC – Dushanbe, Foolad Mobarakeh Sepahan SC’s AFC Champions League Two™ 2024/25 journey came to an end despite beating FC Istiklol 2-0 in their final Group C match on Tuesday.

The win was ultimately in vain as their final tally of 10 points wasn’t enough to take them through as UAE’s Sharjah FC defeated Al Wehdat of Jordan 3-1 in the other game to top Group C on 13 points. Al Wehdat advanced as the runners-up.

Sepahan came into this game knowing they had to win to stand a chance and peppered Istiklol’s goalmouth with early shots from Mehdi Mohebi, Bryan Dabo and Mehdi Limouchi but without the desired outcome.

Istiklol carried a threat of their own, primarily through skipper Alisher Dhzalilov, with his attempted chip from the left flank in the 25th minute catching Sepahan custodian Payam Niazmand out but sailing over the bar.

Sepahan’s pressure became more fleeting as the first half progressed with their next effort only coming in the 41st minute after a great switch of play from the left to the right opened up space for Javad Aghaeipour on the edge of the box but he sent his shot wide.

Dabo produced Sepahan’s first chance of the second half in the 48th minute when the Burkina Faso midfielder gained possession at the halfway line, beat two markers but his shot lacked the power to beat Muhriddin Hasanov.

The visitors finally found the breakthrough in the 55th minute when Mohammad Karimi slotted home from the penalty spot after Aghaeipour was brought down in the box by Sodiqjon Qurbonov.

Patrice Cateron’s Sepahan continued to keep Hasanov busy with efforts from Mohebi and Limouchi needing intervention from the Istiklol keeper to keep his side in the game.

Sepahan eventually doubled their advantage in the 80th minute through Aboubakar Kamara who turned in Mohebi’s pass to seal the win for the Iranian side.