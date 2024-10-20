Mosimane’s duty bringing back Esteghlal’s heydays

TT – TEHRAN, Iran’s football powerhouse, Esteghlal, are currently in a tumultuous period. Having finished as runners-up last season under Javad Nekounam, the club’s recent form has been a stark contrast to their previous success.

A series of poor results led to Nekounam’s resignation, despite having personally assembled the squad. The club signed every player that the former head coach wanted, but the results were poor.

Former Esteghlal player Sohrab Bakhtiarizadeh was appointed as interim manager, but his tenure has been marked by inconsistency. A narrow 2-1 victory over Havadar was followed by a heavy 3-0 home defeat to Zob Ahan, prompting the club to bring in an experienced South African coach Pitso Mosimane. Mosimane, who has been out of work since leaving Saudi Arabian club Abha, is tasked with turning the club’s fortunes around.

Esteghlal are currently languishing in 11th place in the Persian Gulf Pro League and face a daunting task in the AFC Champions League Elite, where they will face Cristiano Ronaldo’s Al-Nassr. Bakhtiarizadeh will remain in charge for this crucial match before handing over the reins to Mosimane.

The club’s management has also come under fire from the fans, with calls for the resignation of CEO Farshid Samiei and chairman Ahmad Shahriari.

Mosimane’s appointment is seen as a gamble, but it remains to be seen whether he can salvage Esteghlal’s season and restore the club to their former glory.