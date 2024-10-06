October 6, 2024

Team Melli defender Kanaani sidelined for three weeks [Report]

Mir Farhad Ali Khan October 6, 2024
Tehran Times – TEHRAN, Iran national football team defender Mohammadhossein Kanaan will miss multiple weeks after suffering a foot injury.

The iconic defender will be absent in two matches against Uzbekistan and Qatar in the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualification.

The Persepolis defender will be sidelined for at least three weeks.

Iran will travel to Tashkent to meet Uzbekistan at the Bunyodkor Stadium on Thursday.

Kanaani suffered a foot injury in the match against Chadormalu in Iran football league.

Both teams are on six points, with Uzbekistan having defeated DPR Korea and Kyrgyzstan in their opening two matches while Iran were victorious against Kyrgyzstan and the United Arab Emirates in Group A.

