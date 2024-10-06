October 6, 2024

PGPL: Foolad defeat 10-man Tractor [VIDEO]

Mir Farhad Ali Khan October 6, 2024
Tehran Times – AHVAZ, Foolad football team came from behind to defeat Tractor 2-1 in Matchweek 7 of Iran’s Persian Gulf Professional League (PGPL) on Sunday.

Croat midfielder Tomislav Štrkalj was on target for Tractor in Tabriz’s Yadegar-e Emam Stadium in the 41st minute but his countryman Igor Postonjski was shown his second yellow card four minutes later.

Sina Asadbeigi leveled the score from a set-piece in the first half’s added time and Sasan Ansari made it 2-1 in the 54th minute.

Foolad moved to fourth place with 14 points, two points behind leader Sepahan.

Tractor are fifth with 13 points.

