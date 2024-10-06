WCQ 2026: Uzbekistan-Iran match promises to be tight

Tasnim – TEHRAN, Something has to give when Uzbekistan’s football team welcomes Iran to the Bunyodkor Stadium in Tashkent for its top-of-the-table clash in the 2026 World Cup qualifier.

Both teams are on six points, with Uzbekistan having defeated DPR Korea and Kyrgyzstan in its opening two matches while Iran was victorious against Kyrgyzstan and the United Arab Emirates.

It promises to be a tight contest with the two sides having also met in the second round of the qualifiers, with both matches ending in stalemates.

With either one or both of the top two teams set to drop points on Thursday, the rest of the Group A cast will be looking to capitalize.