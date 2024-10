Sharjah23.ae – DUBAI, Shabab Al Ahli continued its victories in the ADNOC Professional League after beating Bani Yas 5-1 in the fifth round of the competition.

Goal scorers: 0-1 4′ Milivojević, 0-2 50′ Niakaté (OG), 1-2 Niakaté 57′, 1-3 63′ Azmoun, 1-4 87′ Dabbur, 1-5 90’+2 Ezatolahi (PG).

Shabab Al Ahli reached 15 points in second place, while Bani Yas is in eighth place with 7 points.