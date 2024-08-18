PGPL: Esteghlal defeats Shams Azar, Sepahan defeats Chadormalu [VIDEO]

Tasnim – TEHRAN, Esteghlal and Sepahan football teams emerged victorious over their opponents in Matchweek 1 of the 2024-25 Iran Professional League (IPL) Friday night.

Arman Ramezani scored for Esteghlal in the 55th minute and Amir Mohammad equalized the match from the penalty spot with one minute remaining.

Mohammad Hossein Eslami scored the winner in injury time.

Sepahan beat Chadormalu 3-1 in Isfahan, Tractor defeated Mes 2-0 in Kerman, Havadar suffered a 1-0 home loss against Kheybar in Tehran, and Foolad edged past Nassaji in Ghaemshahr.

On Thursday, defending champion Persepolis drew 1-1 with Zob Ahan, Malavan edged past Gol Gohar 1-0 in Bandar Anzali and Esteghlal Khuzestan was held to a goalless draw against Aluminum in Ahvaz.