August 18, 2024

PGPL: Esteghlal defeats Shams Azar, Sepahan defeats Chadormalu [VIDEO]

Mir Farhad Ali Khan August 18, 2024
1 Star2 Stars3 Stars4 Stars5 Stars (1 votes, average: 5.00 out of 5)
Loading...
9 views

Tasnim – TEHRAN, Esteghlal and Sepahan football teams emerged victorious over their opponents in Matchweek 1 of the 2024-25 Iran Professional League (IPL) Friday night.

Arman Ramezani scored for Esteghlal in the 55th minute and Amir Mohammad equalized the match from the penalty spot with one minute remaining.

Mohammad Hossein Eslami scored the winner in injury time.

Sepahan beat Chadormalu 3-1 in Isfahan, Tractor defeated Mes 2-0 in Kerman, Havadar suffered a 1-0 home loss against Kheybar in Tehran, and Foolad edged past Nassaji in Ghaemshahr.

On Thursday, defending champion Persepolis drew 1-1 with Zob Ahan, Malavan edged past Gol Gohar 1-0 in Bandar Anzali and Esteghlal Khuzestan was held to a goalless draw against Aluminum in Ahvaz.

More Stories

Kahveh Zahiroleslam scores brace and assists against Dender

Mir Farhad Ali Khan August 18, 2024

Saharkhizan assists as FC Orenburg lose to Rostov on the road [VIDEO]

Mir Farhad Ali Khan August 18, 2024

Persepolis and Esteghlal learn opponents in ACL Elite League

Mir Farhad Ali Khan August 16, 2024