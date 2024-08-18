Saharkhizan assists as FC Orenburg lose to Rostov on the road [VIDEO]

Ural56.ru – ROSTOV-ON-DON, In the match of the 5th round of the Russian Championship, the Orenburg travelled to Rostov-on-Don and lost to FC Rostov.

In the 17th minute, as a result of a quick exit from defense, the ball reached Orenburg striker Bryan Mansilia, who moved from the right flank to the penalty area and shot from a long distance. The ball flew into the far upper corner of the goal along a beautiful trajectory, a beautiful goal – 0:1.

In the 35th minute, the Orenburg team again ran into a counterattack, forward Said Saharkhizan beat the goalkeeper on the flank and made a cross to the far post, which Jimmy Marin closed – 0:2.

At the beginning of the second half, Rostov scored twice. Both goals against Orenburg were scored by striker Nikolai Komlichenko, who came onto the field during the break and at the 52nd minute, the score was 2:2.

In the 94th minute, as a result of a attack, Rostov striker Ronaldo was able to accurately hit the far corner from close range – 2:3. The result of the match was an offensive defeat with a score of 2:3.

Orenburg will play their next match away again. On Saturday, August 24, Orenburg team will play a match of the 6th round of the RPL against FC Fakel (Voronezh).