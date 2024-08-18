Kahveh Zahiroleslam scores brace and assists against Dender

Nieusblad.be – ST TRUIDEN, STVV takes a point for the first time this season, but it is one with a sour aftertaste. But thanks to a precise Zahiroleslam, the Canaries seemed to be on their way to victory after a long time, but then Dender scored a late equalizer in minute 91.

Dender started the match uninhibited and immediately threatened opening the scoring on the 13th minute through Kvet.

The team from Truiden then proceeded to attack with two quick goals from Zahiroleslam in the 22nd and 30th minutes.

Just like in the first half, Dender immediately took control after the break. Pupe served Nsimba from just in front of the goal, who curled the equaliser beautifully into the net on the 48th.

STVV’s Zahiroleslam then provided the assist for Bertaccini in the 53rd to tie the game.

Zahiroleslam flirted with a hat-trick, but curled the ball wide before a cheering substitution followed.

Dender substitute Akman then headed a free kick into the net in added time, ensuring a fair draw, which meant that STVV wiped away the zero points, but felt a first victory slip through their fingers.