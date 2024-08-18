August 18, 2024

Gholizadeh assists as Lech Poznan defeat Zagłębie Lubin [VIDEO]

Mir Farhad Ali Khan August 18, 2024
Sport.tvp.pl – LUBIN, With this victory, Lech Poznań advanced to the position of the leader of PKO BP Ekstraklasa.

Kolejorz defeated Zagłębie Lubin away 1:0 (0:0). The hero of the match was Lech Poznan keeper Bartosz Mrozek, who showed off with beautiful saves many times throughout the match.

The sole goal was scored for the visitors when Joel Pereira passed to Mikael Ishak, who was not far from the penalty area. The Swede passed the ball back to Ali Gholizadeh. The Iranian set Afonso Sousa in motion, who beat Dominic Hladun.

Lech Poznań, with ten points, has advanced to the position of the leader of PKO BP Ekstraklasa. Zagłębie (5 points) is thirteenth. In the next series of games, Lech will face Pogoń Szczecin (25.08), and Miedź will travel to Gliwice to face Piast (24.08).

