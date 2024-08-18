Jahanbakhsh: “I was close to Napoli, I aspire to play in Serie A or Bundesliga”

Numero-diez.com – ROTTERDAM, Iran is one of the Middle Eastern nations where football is experienced with great warmth and there is a football culture deeply rooted in the population and in common belief. Unlike the sudden exploit experienced in countries such as Qatar and Saudi Arabia in the last years of the last decade, the Islamic country boasts a highly competitive championship, as well as a national team full of experienced players, capable of living in European realities. One of these is the captain, Alireza Jahanbakhsh.

The 1993-born player has had a spectacular career, basing his career in the Dutch Eredivisie , where he achieved huge numbers with the shirts of prestigious clubs such as AZ Alkmaar and Feyenoord. Furthermore, we cannot forget his time in the Premier League, specifically at Brighton, which made him the most expensive Iranian purchase in history. The 31-year-old is currently a free agent, but has very clear ideas for his next footballing step , which seems to involve Italy and our Serie A.

Numero Diez ‘s editorial team interviewed him EXCLUSIVELY, managing to retrace from the inside a dream career, but still full of ambitions. Below are Jahanbakhsh ‘s statements .

EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW WITH ALIREZA JAHANBAKHSH

THE PRESENT: RELEASED, BUT READY TO RETURN

Why did the collaboration with Feyenoord end?

“Honestly, I was ready to leave the club last year, after winning the championship . After many years in the Netherlands, however, I managed to play in the Champions League and be one of them, having also asked for Dutch nationality: my family was happy. But then mister Slot went to Liverpool, the new staff pushed for a regeneration of the squad. So I decided to free myself and choose my new adventure on my own. It was a peaceful conversation with the club: when we spoke, we understood that it would be the best choice. I spent 3 years in each club in my career, enough time has passed and I wanted to end the season in the best possible way, winning the Dutch Cup. I think you can’t do better than that”.

Have you had any concrete contacts with any clubs in the last few months?

“Yes, I have thought a lot, but I limit my choices to high-level options. I have rejected many offers, I am focused and ambitious. After having managed to play in the Premier League, I really like Serie A and the Bundesliga . These are the leagues I aspire to . We have been in contact with clubs in these countries, but it depends on time and negotiations… there are open conversations. I have rejected other countries because I want to achieve my career goals”.

“I would definitely like to stay in Europe. I managed to play in the UCL and score my first goal in this competition last season. The experience was great, but one of my main goals, even at 31, is to stay in Europe. I can still play at a high level and perform at my best: that’s why I told my management that I want to continue to push and fuel my ambition.”

Do you feel physically ready to return?

“ 100% ! I have been training continuously, I am just waiting to make a decision. I want to push at the top for another 2-3 years . I have a lot to aspire to, at 31 I am still looking for new challenges… I am sure I am ready , I am looking for new places to do my best. We also played in an FA Cup semi-final at Brighton, as a newly promoted team. I always try to make my mark. I am just waiting for the best opportunity: once it is safe, I will be playing and doing my best. Obviously also in view of the World Cup qualifiers, I have many games to play and I am ready”.

ITALY IN DESTINY: THE CHALLENGES AGAINST ROME

You have seen two different Roma, one coached by Mourinho and one by de Rossi. As an opponent, what differences have you noticed?

“It’s incredible to have played so many times against Roma, it’s rare that it happens every year… But Roma has a beautiful stadium, a beautiful atmosphere . They are two different teams: the first Roma was more structured, solid defensively, they played with a different system . Mourinho ’s teams are very organised. The second Roma, they gave you more space, but they play good football and try to create many chances: de Rossi knows what he wants”.

In particular, in the last challenge (in 2023/24) there was a very decisive episode that involved you: Svilar saved a penalty. Thinking back, how do you relive that moment months later?

“I was returning from the injury I suffered in the Asian Cup , it was a match full of pressure and tension. Against Roma, before the game, the coach told me “It’s probably early to play, but if we go to penalties, we need your experience” . They insisted on making me take the penalty. I was in front of the spot but unfortunately… I wanted to change sides at the last second (laughs)… Azmoun is my teammate in the national team, in training he knows that I always choose a corner… He helped the goalkeeper choose the right side. It wasn’t just me who missed the penalty, but Azmoun was useful for them”.

THE NETHERLANDS: A SECOND HOME

In Holland you played for 3 teams (NEC, AZ and Feyenoord). You were, numerically and qualitatively, one of the best players of the last decade of Eredivisie, making 91 G/A. Are you satisfied with your experience in the Netherlands?

“Overall yes . I think NEC has had a positive impact on me, the club and the relationship with the fans. At AZ we played in the Europa League and in 2017/18 we finished third and almost got second place and a UCL place. On an individual level I was top scorer and player of the year . Finally Rotterdam was a fantastic experience. For the last 3 years we have been the best club in the country in terms of performance. Holland is my second home, my personal and professional life have developed there.”

After joining Feyenoord, have you ever spoken to Italian clubs?

“ Not directly , but there were conversations with Italian clubs. Nothing ever came of it because I was having a great adventure. My second season was great, we achieved great results and I was happy to be at Feyenoord. I had offers from various countries, but one of my biggest dreams was to play in the Champions League, the best tournament of all. I was only missing that after the Conference League, the Europa League, the Asian Cup and the World Cup. So I decided to stay, also for personal reasons, it was important to stay in Holland”.

CAREER EXPERIENCE: THE MOVE TO BRIGHTON

You said you had many offers besides Brighton: were you really close to Napoli in 2018?

“There were serious contacts with Napoli , we were quite close : I had offers from Germany, Italy and England. But the amount requested by AZ was high, not all clubs would pay it, so my options were limited. I had to choose between Brighton and Leicester City : at that moment, I decided to go to Brighton”.

The experience at Brighton was unique: with that transfer, you were the highest paid Iranian footballer ever. What went wrong during that period? How do you rate the experience, even if it wasn’t exceptional in terms of goals or assists?

“It was a great experience. I grew up watching the Premier League, Serie A, the Bundesliga. At that moment, after the last season at AZ Alkmaar, I had a big choice to make. To be honest, Brighton had proposed a long-term project, I found it quite interesting because, talking to the manager and the management, they convinced me that it was a big step forward for me, to reach the highest level. Brighton had just been promoted from the Championship to the Premier League, the expectations were not very high but there was a lot of pressure. Unfortunately, I went from an attacking style of play in Holland, to playing very defensively at Brighton, there was no creativity or space to exploit. As an attacking player, I had to defend rather than attack. The first year I got to know the championship, I prepared for the second season. Unfortunately, Mr Hughton, who had brought me to that club, left to make room for Graham Potter. It didn’t start in the best way with him, he used me as a full-back rather than a winger, but also more internally as an attacking midfielder, and I wasn’t used to it . I tried to adapt, but I didn’t play as much as I hoped. I wasn’t happy with the rotations and the minutes, so after talking to the club I asked to be sold and I moved to Feyenoord. I expected more from my time at Brighton, I was very ready and prepared. It didn’t work out for a tactical reason. Whichever player you ask, the first season in the Premier League is always very difficult, you study the situations. When I found continuity during the second season with Potter, the pandemic broke out and football stopped. The situation could have evolved differently, but obviously it happens… it’s part of the bad luck of the game”.

A NATION TO HONOUR: THE PRIDE OF IRAN

The Iranian national team, of which you are the captain, has many good players like Taremi and Azmoun. Do you consider yourselves the Iranian Golden Generation? The best ever?

“It’s very difficult for me to talk about it because I’m still part of it. We had good teams in the 90s and 00s too. What makes us great is the ease with which we qualified for the World Cup: we easily participated in the last 3 editions and we are always there… before it was more complicated. But the current generation has more expectations, we could have won the Asian Cup but we lost against the hosts Qatar. In general, many of us have done well in Europe, like Azmoun and Taremi”.