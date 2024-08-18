Sayyadmanesh scores as Westerlo have bubble burst by rampaging Gent

Sports.Yahoo.com – GENT, Westerlo’s excellent start to the season was cut short by Gent on Sunday evening.

The away side were three unbeaten and had been the most impressive side to start the season with three wins and plenty of goals. However, away to Gent, a side who have struggled been unimpressive to start their campaign, their bubble was burst. The home side romped to a 4-1 win and could have had more.

By half-time the Buffaloes had already grabbed three, with goals from Pieter Gerkens, Mathias Fernandez-Pardo and midfielder Omri Gandelman. Allahyar Sayyadmanesh gave the away side some hope going into half-time, but it proved to be merely a consolation goal. Former MK Dons forward Max Dean came off the bench to set up fellow summer signing Mathias Delorge for his first goal in Gent colours. Gent finished with an xG of 2.37 compared to Westerlo’s 0.99, although the away side did manage more shots with 15. In their way was Davy Roef who made an impressive seven saves to keep them at bay.

The result means Gent move on to six points for the season with their second win, while Westerlo remain second on nine points. They still lead the league with 12 goals, but are also one of the worst defensive with nine conceded. On Beerschot with 11 and Sint Truiden with 14, the bottom two, have conceded more to start the season.