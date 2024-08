Tasnim – DUBAI, Shabab Al Ahli secured a 2-0 victory against Ajman in the first leg of the preliminary round of the UAE League Cup.

In the match, held at the Al-Rashid Stadium, new Iranian recruit Sardar Azmoun netted both goals for Shabab Al Ahli in the 58th and 63rd minutes.

The upcoming second leg on September 7 will determine which team qualifies for the next round.

Azmoun joined Shabab Al Ahli from Bayer Leverkusen in late July.