Taremi could start for Inter Milan in Serie A clash vs Lecce [Report]

Sempreinter.com – MILAN, Striker Mehdi Taremi could start for Inter Milan in next weekend’s Serie A match at home to Lecce.

This according to today’s print edition of Rome-based newspaper Corriere dello Sport, via FCInterNews.

Taremi did not start for Inter in Saturday’s Serie A opener against Genoa.

The 32-year-old Iranian international did make his competitive debut for Inter. But it was off the bench.

It was a decisive cameo from Taremi, however.

The Iranian showed both his physical presence and technical finesse as he gave Inter another reference point in attack.

The highlight of Taremi’s performance was his involvement in Inter’s second goal.

The 32-year-old provided the flick to play in Davide Frattesi, who assisted Marcus Thuram.

Taremi had actually been tipped to start against Genoa at one point.

The former Porto striker had been in blazing form during preseason.

And unlike Thuram and Lautaro Martinez, Taremi had been part of Inter’s training camp right from the start. Therefore, he had considerably more time to get into his best condition.

However, a muscle injury interrupted Taremi’s preseason.

Therefore, Inter captain Martinez returned to training a couple days earlier than expected so that he could get ready to start the Serie A opener.

But Taremi was able to return to fitness in time to appear as a substitute. And he certainly showed what he can offer with his second half appearance.

Moreover, Taremi should be fitter for next week’s match against Lecce.

On the other hand, Martinez did not look at his best against Genoa on Saturday. It was clear that the captain had rushed back and was lacking some sharpness.

Accordingly, the Corriere report, there is every chance that Taremi will get the nod next weekend.

Inter coach Simone Inzaghi will certainly want to freshen things up so that his team can take three points after failing to win in Liguria.