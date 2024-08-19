Hosseinnejad scores late winner on debut against Akhmat [VIDEO]

Sportbox.ru – MAKHACHKALA, On Monday, Makhachkala beat Grozny’s Akhmat on their home field in the fifth round of the RPL with a score of 1:0.

Javad Hosseinnejad made his RPL debut and came on as a substitute in the second half, scored the winning goal and became the best player of the match.

– Today was quite a tough game. First of all, I want to thank the coach and the whole team for the victory. It was a great evening for us. I am very happy that we managed to score a goal. The opponent was compact behind. We managed to win, I am very happy.

Could you have dreamed of a better debut? What did the coach say before you came on as a substitute?

“The coach told me to just go out on the field and do my job, fulfill my task. I went out and did it – I scored a goal,” Javad said on Match TV.

Dynamo won their first victory of the season, gained 5 points and moved up to 11th place in the Russian Championship table.

In the sixth round on August 23, Hasanbi Bidzhiev’s team will play away against Kazan’s Rubin.