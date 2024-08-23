Milad Mohammadi joins Persepolis

(No Ratings Yet)

Tehran Times – TEHRAN, Persepolis football club completed the signing of Iran international winger Milad Mohammadi Monday night.

Mohammadi, 30, has penned a two-year deal with the Iranian giants for an undisclosed fee.

He has most recently played for Turkish side Adana Demirspor.

Milad Mohammadi started his playing career in Iranian team Rah Ahan in 2014 and joined Russian team Akhmat Grozny after two years.

He has also played in Belgian team Gent and AEK Athens.

His twin brother Mehrdad plays in Persepolis’s archrivals Esteghlal.

Persepolis signed Milad Mohammadi as a replacement for Qatari defender Abdelkarim Hassan.

Milad Mohammadi has made 61 appearances for Iran national team and scored one goal.

Persepolis are scheduled to play Tractor in Matchweek 2 of the Iran’s Persian Gulf Professional League (PGPL) on Thursday.