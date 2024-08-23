CAFA U17 2024: Iran suffer late loss against Uzbekistan

(No Ratings Yet)

Tehran Times – BISHKEK, Iran football team suffered a late 1-0 loss against Uzbekistan in the 2024 CAFA U17 Championship Wednesday night.

Miraziz Abdukarimov scored Uzbekistan’s goal in the dying moments of the match.

Abbas Chamanian’s team had defeated Turkmenistan 6-1 in Group B.

Iran will play host Tajikistan in the third-place match while Afghanistan face Uzbekistan in the final on Friday.

A match for fifth and sixth places is also planned.