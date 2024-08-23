August 23, 2024

Sepahan completes signing of French midfielder Nzonzi

Mir Farhad Ali Khan August 23, 2024
Tehran Times – ISFAHAN, Iranian football club Sepahan have signed former France national team midfielder Steven Nzonzi.

Nzonzi joined the Isfahan based football club after a successful medical examination.

Nzonzi represented the French national football team 20 times from 2017 to 2020.

The 35-year-old midfielder played for Turkish side Konyaspor last season.

Jose Morais’s Sepahan started the 2024/25 Iran’s Persian Gulf Professional League (PGPL) with a 3-1 win over Chadormalu in Matchweek 1.

Nzonzi is Sepahan’s sixth signing in the summer.

