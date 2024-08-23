Sepahan completes signing of French midfielder Nzonzi
Tehran Times – ISFAHAN, Iranian football club Sepahan have signed former France national team midfielder Steven Nzonzi.
Nzonzi joined the Isfahan based football club after a successful medical examination.
Nzonzi represented the French national football team 20 times from 2017 to 2020.
The 35-year-old midfielder played for Turkish side Konyaspor last season.
Jose Morais’s Sepahan started the 2024/25 Iran’s Persian Gulf Professional League (PGPL) with a 3-1 win over Chadormalu in Matchweek 1.
Nzonzi is Sepahan’s sixth signing in the summer.