PGPL: 10-man Persepolis escape with point against Tractor [VIDEO]

Mir Farhad Ali Khan August 23, 2024
Tehran Times – TABRIZ, Persepolis football team managed to escape with a point Thursday night in Matchweek 2 of the 2024/25 Iran Persian Gulf Professional League (PGPL).

At packed Yadegar-e Emam Stadium, Ayoub El Amloud leveled the scoreboard in the 89th minute.

Tractor captain Shoja Khalilzadeh had scored at the hour mark.

Persepolis midfielder Soroush Rafiei was shown a red card in the 76th minute.

Gol Gohar defeated Esteghlal Khuzestan 2-0, Aluminum were held to a 1-1 draw by Nassaji and Foolad played out a goalless draw against Mes Rafsanjan.

On Friday, Esteghlal will play Malavan, Zob Ahan face Havadar, Chadormalu meet Shams Azar and Kheybar face Sepahan.

