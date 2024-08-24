August 24, 2024

PGPL: Esteghlal draw against Malavan, Sepahan defeats Kheybar [VIDEO]

Mir Farhad Ali Khan August 24, 2024
Tehran Times – TEHRAN, Esteghlal football team were awarded two penalties against Malavan in Matchweek 2 of the 2024/25 Iran Professional League (PGPL) thanks to VAR intervention on Friday.

Esteghlal and Malavan shared the spoils in a 2-2 draw.

In the match held in Qazvin’s Sardar-e Azadegan, Reza Ghandipour found the back of the net for Malavan just seven minutes into the match but Ramin Rezaeian levelled the score from the penalty spot in the 32nd minute.

Reza Jafari scored Malavan’s second goal in the 63rd minute but Rezaeian once again was on target from the penalty spot with seven minutes left.

In Khoramabad, Sepahan came from a goal down to beat Kheybar 2-1, Chadormalu and Shams Azar shared the spoils in a 1-1 draw and Zob Ahan was held to a goalless draw against Havadar in their home match.

