Taremi assists as Inter back on track with victory over Lecce [VIDEO]

Beinsports.com – MILAN, Matteo Darmian and Hakan Calhanoglu scored either side of half-time to ensure Inter Milan’s Serie A title defence got back on track with a 2-0 victory over Lecce.

Inter, which started its campaign with a draw against Genoa on the opening day, marked its final season at the San Siro in style to move top of the early-season standings.

Darmian opened the scoring for Simone Inzaghi’s side in the fifth minute, being the first to react to Mehdi Taremi’s effort to head beyond Wladimiro Falcone.

Despite dominating proceedings, the hosts had to wait until the 69th minute to double their advantage on home soil.

Inter was awarded a penalty after Kialonda Gaspar fouled Marcus Thuram in the area, with Calhanoglu making no mistake to maintain his perfect record from 12 yards.

No player has recorded a longer streak of successive penalties converted in Italy’s top flight since the data has been available (2005-2006).

The defending champion continues its quest to retain its crown next weekend against Atalanta, which faces Torino in this weekend’s matches.