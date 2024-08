(No Ratings Yet)

Sharjah24.ae – DUBAI, Shabab Al Ahli clinched a dramatic 2-1 victory over Al Bataeh in the ADNOC Professional League opener at Rashid Stadium in Dubai.

Al Bataeh initially led with a goal from Anatole Bertrand in the 66th minute.

However, Shabab Al Ahli equalised with Munas Dabbur’s goal in the 68th minute.

Sardar Azmoun then sealed the win with a decisive goal in stoppage time, scoring in the 92nd minute.