AFC Women’s Champions League: Bam defeat Royal Thimphu College

Tehran Times – THIMPHU, Iran’s Bam Khatoon FC came from behind to defeat Royal Thimphu College FC of Bhutan 2-1 in their opening AFC Women’s Champions League 2024/25 Preliminary Stage Group D tie on Sunday.

Ritu Porna Chakma put the hosts ahead but Bam Khatoon fought back through efforts from Mona Hamoudi and Shahnaz Jafari as they boosted their hopes of progressing to the group stage.

Bam Khatoon will complete their Group D fixture against Hong Kong, China’s Kitchee FC on Saturday but will have the opportunity to watch their next opponents in action on Wednesday when they face Royal Thimphu.