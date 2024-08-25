Gholizadeh scores in Lech Poznań win against Pogoń Szczecin [VIDEO]

Przegladsportowy.onet.pl – POZNAN, Lech Poznań put in a sensational performance in the 6th round of the PKO BP Ekstraklasa.

Kolejorz defeated Pogoń Szczecin 2-0 at home and put on a great show. Niels Frederiksen’s charges completely dominated their rivals.

Ali Gholizadeh, who has been in the capital of Wielkopolska since July 2023, scored his first goal after a sensational counterattack.

Despite the huge pressure, Pogoń managed not to concede a goal until half-time. However, their situation became much more complicated when Benedikt Zech received a red card for a foul on Afonso Sousa.

After the break, the game’s image did not change significantly. Lech finally got their way and scored a goal for the visitors. The goal was scored after a spectacular one-on-one move by Sousa. The Portuguese played the ball brilliantly with Daniel Hakans and beat the Pogoń goalkeeper.

The score was set by Ali Gholizadeh, who finished off Lech’s counterattack with a sensational run. For the Iranian, his first goal in the colors of the team from Poznań.

Lech is first in the PKO BP Ekstraklasa table (13 points). In the next round it will face Stal Mielec. Pogoń is seventh (10 points). In the next match it will play Śląsk Wrocław.