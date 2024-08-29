Moslem Mesigar: I’m retiring at the best possible time

Fifa.com – TEHRAN, Asian legend Moslem Mesigar discusses his retirement, how close IR Iran are to winning the FIFA Beach Soccer World Cup and the best opponents he ever faced.

Moslem Mesigar had to look beach soccer up when he was first asked to play it. He didn’t know what you had to wear, how many players were on a team, or any of the basic rules.

It was 2004. He was an aspiring futsal player when a friend, whose team were short of players, asked him to help him out on sand. Mesigar did, netted 18 of their 20 goals and, astonishingly, was called by IR Iran just two years later.

Fast-forward 18 years and Mesigar represented Team Melli at the FIFA Beach Soccer World Cup™ for the seventh time. Despite dazzling as they bagged bronze, the 39-year-old saddened the Iranian beach soccer sphere by recently announcing his retirement from the international game.

FIFA caught up with one of Asia’s greatest-ever players to discuss that decision, his career highlight, how far Iran are off winning the World Cup and the best three opponents he ever faced.

FIFA: Can you tell us why you have decided to retire?

Moslem Mesigar: Every beginning has an end. I think I performed my mission well as a player in the national team. I’m not upset because I had prepared myself for such a decision. This happened in the best way and at the best possible time. At the age of almost 40, I became the MVP in Asia, an AFC champion and finished third at the FIFA Beach Soccer World Cup.

How hard and emotional was it making that decision?

Unlike those around me and my family, who are sad, I’m not sad at all. Being able to win everything I have was a blessing from God.

Did people try to persuade you to carry on?

My family and close friends are still surprised and keep telling me, ‘Come back, you can still do it,’ but common sense said it was time to let it go.

What was the greatest moment of your international career?

I have had many famous moments in terms of the team over 18 years. 2013 and that last-minute goal against Japan and that dramatic championship in the last second of the Asian Games, which led to Iran’s first Asian Cup title, and the fact that at the same tournament I finished as the top goalscorer in Asia.

Can you talk about Iran’s transformation from when you first started playing into one of the best teams in the world?

Iran is one of the countries that has been most active in beach soccer over the last decade, and is a role model for other countries. Our national team plays smoothly and regularly. For us, the result and the entertainment of the crowd are important. I’m happy that I was one of the players in this project, I shared in the success of the national team.

What do you think of the legacy Moslem Mesigar has left?

All the honours and success I had were thanks to the grace of God and the hard work of myself, my coach and my family, especially my mother.

Iran were so close to beating Brazil in the UAE 2024 Dubai semi-finals. What did you think about that game?

In that game, I don’t think we had the mentality to win. Things went hand in hand: Mohammad Moradi’s suspension, Saeed Piramoon’s injury and [Mohammadali] Mokhtari’s cold. We couldn’t hold on to a 2-0 lead. Without exaggeration, we didn’t have the mentality of winning that game. Many factors stopped us winning. If our team had trained for a month in the heavy sand of the UAE, we would have defeated Brazil.

You played in the FIFA Beach Soccer World Cup for the first time in 2007. How much bigger has the tournament and the sport become since?

The quality of the World Cup matches has become different than before. I expect the conditions of beach soccer to become similar to football and futsal. Professional clubs operate in beach soccer.

Iran have finished third at the last two FIFA Beach Soccer World Cups they have participated in. When do you think we will see Iran crowned world champions?

We have championship potential, we’re not far off. We need regular and accurate planning. The first thing that hurts Iran, especially in World Cups, is the lack of standard sand in our country. I hope that the situation will be resolved in such a way that we are not left behind any team in terms of tactics, techniques and physical fitness.

Who are the best three players you ever played against?

Belchior, Bruno Xavier and Benjamin.

Finally, do you have a message for beach soccer fans?

Our heart beats for beach soccer and its fans. Long live our eternal love of beach soccer.