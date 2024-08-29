Malmö FF sporting director denies links with Ghoddos [Report]

Sillyseason.se – MALMO, Saman Ghoddos is out of contract after leaving the Premier League and Brentford earlier in the summer. The player has been rumored to be on his way to Malmö FF, something the club’s sporting director now denies.

During the past year, Saman Ghoddos has been rumored to be able to return to Malmö for games in Malmö FF after a longer period abroad. The last few weeks have been full of rumors while Sebastian Nanasi’s transfer to Strasbourg became official. Now Malmö FF’s sporting director Daniel Andersson speaks about Ghoddos and says that there doesn’t seem to be a deal this summer.

– We are always in contact with Saman, but it doesn’t feel like he wants to play for Malmö FF, not now, at least not now. I know it’s an issue where many people want us to take him home, but if you don’t want to, you don’t want to. It doesn’t feel like Saman Ghoddos wants to play in Malmö FF right now, says the sports director late on Monday evening to Fotbollskanalen .

Ghoddos comes from Malmö but has never played in MFF as he instead took the step from Limhamn Bunkeflo to Trelleborgs FF and Assyriska before the success in Östersund and a move abroad to Amiens in the French league.

– Not everyone wants to play in Malmö FF. I don’t understand it, but that’s how it is. We have a lot of good players and are going strong. Right now, there is no interest from Saman Ghoddos to play for Malmö FF, concludes Andersson.

Something that has been said to put the brakes on the wheels is the financial part where Malmö FF’s player salaries are not at the same level as the compensation that Ghoddos demands.

According to the site Transfermarkt, Ghoddos is valued at two million euros.