PGPL: Esteghlal lose in Khuzestan, Tractor defeats Havadar [VIDEO]

(No Ratings Yet)

Tehran Times – AHVAZ, Esteghlal football team suffered a 1-0 loss against Esteghlal Khuzestan in Matchweek 3 of the 2024/25 Iran’s Persian Gulf Professional League (PGPL) on Thursday.

In the match held in Ahvaz’s Foolad Arena, Thievy Bifouma scored from a set-piece in the 80th minute.

Elsewhere, Tractor defeated Havadar 4-0 and provisionally moved top of the table, Mes beat Aluminum 3-1 in Rafsanjan and Kheybar and Zob Ahan shared the spoils in a 1-1 draw.

On Friday, Persepolis will meet Foolad in Qazvin, Sepahan host Shams Azar, Nassaji meet Gol Gohar and Malavan face Chadormalu.