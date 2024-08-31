August 31, 2024

Persepolis earn first win in 2024/25 PGPL [VIDEO]

Kamran D. August 31, 2024
TT – TEHRAN,  Persepolis football team registered their first win in the 2024/25 Iran’s Persian Gulf Professional League (PGPL) after three matches on Friday.

Persepolis defeated Foolad 2-0 thanks to second half’s goals from Oston Urunov and Vahid Amiri.

Persepolis had been held against Zob Ahan in Matchweek 1 and escaped a loss against Tractor last week.

Sepahan returned to top of the PGPL table with nine points out of three matches after edging past Shams Azar 1-0.

Nassaji suffered a 1-0 home loss against Gol Gohar and Malavan defeated Chadormalu 3-1 in Bandar Anzali.

