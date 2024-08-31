August 31, 2024

Friendly: Iran futsal lose to Kazakhstan [VIDEO]

Mir Farhad Ali Khan August 31, 2024
Tasnim – ASTANA, Iran national futsal team lost to Kazakhstan 4-1 in a friendly match on Friday.

Hossein Tayebi scored Iran’s solitary goal in the match.

The match was held as part of preparation for the 2024 FIFA Futsal World Cup in Astana, Kazakhstan.

The 2024 FIFA Futsal World Cup competitions will start on September 14, while Iran, led by Vahid Shamsai, is in Group F along with France, Venezuela, and Guatemala.

Team Melli will start the campaign on September 16 against Venezuela.

