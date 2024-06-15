Bam Khatoon to represent Iran in AFC Women’s Champions League

AFC – KUALA LUMPUR, Bam Khatoon club is set to compete in the inaugural season of the Asian Football Confederation (AFC) Women’s Champions League (AWCL), slated for August.

The AFC confirmed that the Iranian team is among the 22 clubs –one from each country– that will participate in the first-ever flagship club competition for women’s football in Asia.

Clubs from the top eight AFC Member Associations (MAs), based on the latest FIFA Women’s World Ranking as of March 15, will qualify directly for the Group Stage. This stage features three groups of four teams each, and will be contested in a centralized league format from October 6 to 12.

The remaining 14 clubs, including Bam, will compete in the Preliminary Stage, which consists of four groups: two groups of four teams, and two groups of three teams.

This stage will be played in a centralized league format between August 25 and 31 in either Malaysia, Thailand, Jordan, or Saudi Arabia. The winners of each group will then advance to the Group Stage.

Set to be a thrilling showcase of top-class women’s club football, the AFC Women’s Champions League will also feature an attractive prize purse –every participating club in the Group Stage will each receive a minimum of $100,000, with additional monies available depending on their eventual placings, meaning that the first ever champion of the prestigious tournament can expect to be rewarded with at least $1.3 million.