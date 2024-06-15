AFC U17 Qualifying groups decided, Iran drawn into Group A

AFC – KUALA LUMPUR, The draw for the AFC U17 Asian Cup™ 2025 Qualifiers was finalised at the AFC House in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia on Thursday.

The 43 teams were divided into 10 groups – seven of four each and three of five – with the Qualifiers to be played between October 19 and 27, 2024.

The 10 group winners and five best second-placed teams will advance to the Finals, with Saudi Arabia scheduled to host the tournament.

Islamic Republic of Iran will headline Group A, with hosts Jordan, Syria, Hong Kong, China and DPR Korea the other teams hoping to advance to the Finals.

Group B will see Afghanistan, Bangladesh, Cambodia (hosts), Philippines and Macau vying for the automatic ticket to the Finals while Korea Republic, China PR (hosts), Bahrain, Bhutan and Maldives make up the Group C cast.

Thailand will host Group D with India, Brunei Darussalam and Turkmenistan their challengers while Group E will witness Uzbekistan, Iraq, hosts Chinese Taipei and Palestine battling it out.

Defending champions and four-time winners Japan, Qatar (hosts), Mongolia and Nepal are the Group F cast while Group G will see Australia, Indonesia, Kuwait (hosts) and Northern Mariana Islands hoping to make the Finals.

Hosts Laos will welcome Group H opponents Malaysia, United Arab Emirates and Lebanon with Yemen, Vietnam (hosts), Kyrgyz Republic and Myanmar the four teams in Group I. Tajikistan, Oman, Singapore (hosts) and Guam are the teams drawn in Group J.

The Finals are scheduled to be played on April 3-20, 2025.

DRAW RESULT

Group A: IR Iran, Jordan (H), Syria, Hong Kong, China, DPR Korea

Group B: Afghanistan, Bangladesh, Cambodia (H), Philippines, Macau

Group C: Korea Republic, China PR (H), Bahrain, Bhutan, Maldives

Group D: Thailand (H), India, Brunei Darussalam, Turkmenistan

Group E: Uzbekistan, Iraq, Chinese Taipei (H), Palestine

Group F: Japan, Qatar (H), Mongolia, Nepal

Group G: Australia, Indonesia, Kuwait (H), Northern Mariana Islands

Group H: Malaysia, Laos (H), United Arab Emirates, Lebanon

Group I: Yemen, Vietnam (H), Kyrgyz Republic, Myanmar

Group J: Tajikistan, Oman, Singapore (H), Guam