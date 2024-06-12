Jahanbakhsh has received interest from Italy, Germany and Spain [Report]

Soccernews.nl – ROTTERDAM, It appears more certain that Alireza Jahanbakhsh will not be playing for Feyenoord next season. The winger recently said that he was in talks with the Rotterdam team, but it does not seem to result in a new contract. The thirty-year-old attacker’s agent is receiving a lot of interest from other European competitions.

After the international match between Iran and Uzbekistan, agent Amir Moghaddam spoke to journalist Amir Hashemi and revealed that a transition to another European competition is imminent. “Yes, there is interest from Italy, Spain and Germany to sign Alireza, and the first discussions have been held in recent days. However, we have to wait until Alireza returns from vacation so that we can make a final decision on his next team after considering all aspects.”

The winger is not yet interested in an adventure in Saudi Arabia or a return to Iran and, according to Moghaddam, prefers to remain active in Europe. “Alireza finds playing in Italy attractive, but ultimately the conditions of the club, the level of the club, the coach, the living conditions in the country in question and many other factors are important to him and will influence his choice, whatever makes sense.”

The attacker’s agent expects that it will take three to four weeks until Jahanbakhsh’s new club is known. The attacker can be picked up on a free transfer, after Feyenoord decided not to include the option in the contract. The Iranian attacker played 23 games for Feyenoord last season.