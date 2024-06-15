AFC U20 Asian Cup 2025: Iran in Group G after draw completed

AFC – KUALA LUMPUR, The draw for the AFC U20 Asian Cup™ 2025 Qualifiers concluded at the AFC House in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia on Thursday.

The 45 teams were divided into 10 groups – five of four each and five of five each – with the Qualifiers to be played between September 21 and 29, 2024.

The 10 group winners and five best second-placed teams will advance to the Finals, with China PR scheduled to host the tournament.

Vietnam will host Group A, with Syria, Bangladesh, Bhutan and Guam the other teams hoping to advance to the Finals.

Group B will see defending champions Uzbekistan, Bahrain, Chinese Taipei (host), Cambodia and Nepal vying for the automatic ticket to the Finals while Korea Republic, Lebanon, United Arab Emirates, Kuwait (host) and Northern Mariana Islands make up the Group C cast.

Saudi Arabia will host Group D with Australia, Palestine, Afghanistan and Macau their challengers while Group E will witness Tajikistan (host), Oman, Malaysia, Sri Lanka and DPR Korea battling it out.

Indonesia (host), Yemen, Timor-Leste and Maldives are the Group F cast while Group G will see Islamic Republic of Iran, Mongolia, India and Laos (host) hoping to make the Finals.

Hosts Thailand will welcome Group H opponents Iraq, Philippines and Brunei Darussalam with Japan, Kyrgyz Republic (host), Myanmar and Turkmenistan the four teams in Group I. Jordan, Qatar (host), Singapore and Hong Kong, China are the teams drawn in Group J.

The Finals are scheduled to be played on February 6-23, 2025.

DRAW RESULT

Group A: Vietnam (H), Syria, Bangladesh, Bhutan, Guam

Group B: Uzbekistan, Bahrain, Chinese Taipei (H), Cambodia, Nepal

Group C: Korea Republic, Lebanon, United Arab Emirates, Kuwait (H), Northern Mariana Islands

Group D: Australia, Saudi Arabia (H), Palestine, Afghanistan, Macau

Group E: Tajikistan (H), Oman, Malaysia, Sri Lanka, DPR Korea

Group F: Indonesia (H), Yemen, Timor-Leste, Maldives

Group G: IR Iran, Mongolia, India, Laos (H)

Group H: Iraq, Thailand (H), Philippines, Brunei Darussalam

Group I: Japan, Kyrgyz Republic (H), Myanmar, Turkmenistan

Group J: Jordan, Qatar (H), Singapore, Hong Kong, China