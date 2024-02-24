Sardar Azmoun pushing to remain at Roma

Romapress.net – ROME, Iranian striker Sardar Azmoun is convinced of his stay at Roma.

The latest reports from Italy suggest that both the player and the club will seek to make his move permanent after concluding his loan spell in June.

According to calciomercato.com, Azmoun seems to have convinced everyone at Roma to bet on him beyond this season and has reaffirmed his willingness to remain in Italy.

Roma, however, have yet to find a sporting director to take Tiago Pinto’s place and all transfer negotiations are therefore a bit at a standstill.

Once the new sporting director has been chosen, Roma will try to find an agreement with Bayer Leverkusen to buy Azmoun, hoping for a discount compared to the sum agreed in the summer.