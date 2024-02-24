FK Velež Mostar to sign Aref Gholami [Report]

Sportsport.ba – MOSTAR, Football club Velež was looking for a defender and, it seems, they have finally found him, and it is a new foreigner who will be staying in Mostar.

After selling Brazilian defender Bruno Oliveira to South Korea, Velež was forced to find an alternative, so in the end he decided to bring in the occasional Iranian representative Aref Gholami.

Unofficially, we have learned that the 26-year-old stopper will come to Mostar tomorrow to undergo a medical examination and then sign a contract with Rođeni, of course if everything goes according to plan.

Gholami has played in Iranian clubs Sepahan, Zob Ahan, Foolad and Esteghlal. After years of performing in Iran, he will leave his country for the first time and now continue his career in Bosnia and Herzegovina.

Gholami has one appearance for the senior national team of Iran two years ago, and has also played for the youth selections. In Iran, the football player is extremely popular and he has 1.1 million followers on Instagram.

It is not known when Gholami will make his debut, but it is not excluded that it will be already in the 20th round, in which the people of Mostar welcome Borac in the derby. That match is scheduled for Saturday at 4 p.m. If this is not the case, then they will have to wait until March 2 and the match Posušje – Velež.