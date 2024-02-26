Iran defeats Belarus to finish third at 2024 Beach Soccer World Cup [VIDEO]

Tehran Times – DUBAI, Iran defeated Belarus 6-1 on Sunday to come third in the 2024 FIFA Beach Soccer World Cup.

In the match held at the Dubai’s Main Stadium, Ali Mirshekari, Movahed Mohammadpour, Mohammad Moradi, Reza Amiri, Mohammad Masoumi and Mohammadali Mokhtari were on target for Iran while Mikita Chaikouski scored Belarus’s only goal.

This is for the second time Iran win the bronze medal as Team Melli had claimed a bronze medal in 2017.

Brazil will meet Italy in the final match later in the day.

The next edition will be held in Seychelles in May 2025.

Highlights: https://www.plus.fifa.com/en/player/3a6e55cf-6fbe-475d-a69f-e0a618eb3497?catalogId=cfbe5a8a-624f-425b-845e-29b396854778&entryPoint=Slider